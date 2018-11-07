Ariana Grande just played her hit songs ‘Breathin’ and ‘Thank U, Next’ for the first time on U.S. television. Watch her performance here!

Ariana Grande, 25, paid the Ellen Degeneres Show a visit on Nov. 7, and in addition to chatting with the talk show host, Ariana performed two of her new songs! Ari delivered a stunning performance of her breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next,” for the very first time, and she nailed it. Ariana looked stunning in white for her performance, and she hit every note to perfection. This song has been BLOWING up over the las few days, and it was only fitting that Ari give it its debut performance on Ellen!

Ari was super quick to whip together this live performance of “Thank U, Next,” considering the track was just released on Nov. 3, and came as a complete surprise to fans. The singer released the track just mere minutes from SNL‘s airtime, where her ex, Pete Davidson, was set to make an appearance, Beginning the song, Ariana admits she’s “thankful” for Pete, and also discusses her other exes, including “angel” Mac Miller. She sings, “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But it wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, / ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.” she croons.

Don’t think for a minute Ari meant any shade by her latest track. In fact, she even ran the song by her exes before releasing it! “They heard it before it came out,” Ariana tweeted the day after the release, along with a heart emoji and a smiley face. The guys must have been cool with it, because the song came out as planned!

Watch Ariana perform “Thank U, Next” for the first time above! Shout out to Ari for teaching us all to deal with breakups in basically the most graceful way ever.