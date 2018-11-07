Ariana Grande Falls During Emotional ‘Thank U, Next’ Performance But Recovers Like A Pro

Ariana Grande stumbled during her first ever performance of her new single, ‘Thank U, Next’ on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show,’ but she didn’t seem too bothered by the slip-up! Watch it here!

Ariana Grande isn’t perfect, but she’s so good with that! The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker, 25, performed her breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next” for the first time on the Nov. 7 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As Ariana entertained the audience with the performance inspired by The First Wives Club, she lost her footing while stepping off a chair. “Oh my god,” she said before regaining her balance and picking up where she left off. Not long after, she laughed as she sang, “‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

Ariana and her backup performers, Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx, channeled the 1996 film starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton in all-white ensembles. They performed in front of white tables topped with flowers and a wedding cake, just like the movie’s final scene in which the ladies sing, “You Don’t Own Me.”

The singer also slipped up a bit at the end when she concluded the performance by running up the stairs through the audience. “She’s gone! She left,” Ellen said, before Ariana and her dancers headed back to the stage. “We were supposed to come down?” Ariana asked after she returned. “I thought we were supposed to exit. Oh my bad, I thought we were supposed to exit at the top. My bad.”

The host reassured her that it was fine. “We’re happy that you came back,” Ellen said before announcing that everyone was going home with a copy of Ariana’s album, Sweetener.

What we love most about this video is that Ariana could have totally redone the whole thing, but chose not to. Her performance was pre-taped on Nov. 6, but instead of changing a thing, she embraced her fall with a sense of humor and let her fans see the original take in all of its imperfect glory. And to that we say, thank u, next.