Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Working Hard To Settle Custody Case Out Of Court As Trial Date Approaches

The clock is ticking on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. With a looming court date, the former couple is reportedly doing what they can to hammer out a custody deal ahead of this legal showdown.

Two years after Angelina Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 54, it might all come down to the wire for these two exes. Brad and Angelina’s custody trial is reportedly set to start on Dec. 4, according to Entertainment Tonight. Instead of leaving their fate up in the hands of a judge, an source tells ET that “both parties are working together to try and reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid an actual trial.” Brad and Angelina also wished to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge on the case till June 30, 2019. “Both parties want what’s best for the kids,” the source adds.

Angelina and Brad reportedly took a huge step towards finalizing their divorce at the start of November. Angie, according to The Blast, handed over her financial information to Brad Pitt and his legal team. This was a key step, as it will help the lawyers work out the nitty-gritty details when it comes to splitting up their fortunes. Angie was supposedly mulling over filing a palimony lawsuit, because the two of them were only married for a short while and thus, she wouldn’t be entitled to earnings made through the entire relationship. Though, it sounds like the last thing both want is more lawsuits.

Brad wants “nothing more than for his divorce war with Angelina to come to an amicable end,” a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Brad wants the custody battle over so the kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 — can begin the healing process. Brad wants “fair custody” so that he and his children can have a healthier relationship, and the source said Brad is frustrated that Angelina has been dragging her feet.

Angelina, on the other hand, denies that she’s dragging her feet, a source close to the Oscar award-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Despite Brad’s accusation that she’s prolonging the process, Angie just wants to make sure she doesn’t get steamrolled when it comes to this divorce. “This is just about standing up for her rights and getting the settlement that is acceptable to her.” Well, she has less than a month to work it out. Clock’s ticking.