Abby Lee Miller, 52, Looks Happy & Healthy As She Gets Back To Filming After Cancer Treatments

It looks like Abby Lee Miller is getting back to work! The star shared an on-set photo looking happy & healthy. Is she working on a new show?

This is what we love to see! Abby Lee Miller, 52, is bouncing back, after undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Nov. 6, The Dance Moms star revealed that she was getting back to work, in a post shared to her Instagram. In the picture, Abby Lee was looking vibrant and healthy, as she wore camera-ready makeup, and flashed a big smile. “Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she captioned the shot. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today?” she wrote. The reality star then added several hashtags, one of which included #dancemoms.” Does this mean we’re getting a new season of the show?!

Abby has gone through several brutal rounds of chemo, after an emergency spinal surgery in April, led to the diagnosis of her Burkitt Lymphoma. The reality star spent 4 1/2 months in rehab, before checking out in September. Abby has been completely transparent about her road to recovery, and shared photos of her rehabilitation process, as well her post-rehab experience. It’s been a tough year for the star – and as we previously reported, her battle with cancer arrived after an eight-month stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

While Abby didn’t get specific about what she’s busy filming, it might be the Lifetime project she teased back in September! She shared the exciting news to Instagram on Sept. 18, writing, “Shooting for a new Lifetime Special in the big gym at the magnificent California Rehabilitation Center! Wish I could’ve stayed longer!”

Back in August, we received an update on Abby’s health from her former dance prodigy JoJo Siwa. “You know, with Abby, I have talked to her recently. I just actually talked to her the other day. All my days run into each other, but, I talked to her and she is doing well,” JoJo tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously she is not great…because as everyone knows she has cancer, but she is doing well. “She is going forward and not going backwards, which is really really good, and she has some really exciting things coming up. I am really happy for her!” We’re happy for her as well, and can’t wait to see what she’s cooking up behind cameras!