Wilmer Valderrama Fears For Ex Demi Lovato’s Health & Well-Being: Worried About Her New Romance
Wilmer Valderrama is ‘freaking out’ after seeing Demi Lovato already engaging in PDA with a new man, Henry Levy, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! It’s not jealousy — her ex is seriously concerned.
Wilmer Valderrama, 38, saw a major red flag when the announcement of Demi Lovato’s departure from rehab was accompanied by photos of her with Henry Levy. After reportedly ending her 90-day stint in treatment on Nov. 3, Demi has already been spotted twice with the founder of Enfants Riches Deprimes! “Wilmer fears for Demi’s well-being, so it makes him sad and disappointed to hear that she has been spending time with someone new,” a source close to Wilmer EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He wishes that, after her near fatal incident, Demi would take her sobriety more seriously and make her health her top priority.” And Wilmer’s being more than the voice of reason, after Demi nearly died from from an overdose in her Hollywood Hills home on July 24. He’s genuinely scared for his on and off-again ex-girlfriend of six years, partially because of Henry’s background.