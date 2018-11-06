Wendy Williams Stands By Brad Pitt After Angelina Allegedly Wants Sole Custody: You’re Cold-Hearted

We’re about a month away from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle going to trial, and Wendy Williams is team Brad! Why? — She thinks Angie’s got a ‘cold heart’ for her 6 kids if she goes for sole custody!

Wendy Williams, 54, feels for Brad Pitt, 54, after a new report claims his ex, Angelina Jolie, 43, wants full custody of their six kids. Meanwhile, Brad reportedly wants 50/50 joint custody. The exes are scheduled to begin their custody trial on December 4. But, Wendy thinks it’s a “stink move” on Angie’s part if she tries to keep the children away from Brad, entirely.

“That’s a big move. … Angelina is playing a very dangerous game,” Wendy told her studio audience on November 6. “You can be a humanitarian all you want around the world, when it really comes down to how your heart really feels, you’ve really got a cold heart for those six kids,” she continued, referencing Maddox,17, Pax, 14, Zahara,13, Shiloh,12, Knox, and Vivienne, 10. Wendy continued: “You don’t want them to see their father? You want full custody? I don’t even know if she’s datable after that,” she joked, before saying she wouldn’t take things that far.

The talk show host also stated that she believes Angie doesn’t have an argument as to why Brad shouldn’t see his kids. “She hasn’t been able to say anything about him,” Wendy said, adding that the kids can make their own decisions now. “They’re old enough to be able to weigh in on who they want to stay with and how they want to live their life,” she said. In the end, Wendy thinks the actor is “coming out, in my opinion, smelling like a rose in this situation.”

Angelina and Brad’s ongoing custody battle is headed to court, with the trial set to begin on December 4. A judge has been assigned to the trial, which is set to go through June 30, 2019. The exes have been embroiled in a divorce and custody battle, and have reportedly been unable to come to a final settlement. Some reports claim they both want 50/50 custody, while others allege Angie wants sole custody. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out Brad and Angie head to LA court next month.