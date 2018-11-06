Tristan Thompson ‘Full Of Regret’ After Seeing How Much He Hurt Khloe Kardashian On ‘KUWTK’

Tristan Thompson’s actions are sinking in after watching the Nov. 4 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ AKA the cheating scandal episode, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s what especially triggered his remorse.

It’s all fun and games until your cheating tape is viewed by your girlfriend’s whole family…and the world. It’s been almost seven months since the footage leaked of Tristan Thompson, 27, fooling around with two women, but the consequences of this video are especially hitting the Cleveland Cavaliers player now. After the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode aired on Nov. 4, Tristan finally witnessed the actual drama that ensued within the Kardashian family when his infidelity went public. “Tristan is full of regret after seeing how much he hurt not only Khloe [Kardashian] but the whole Kardashian family by his actions,” a source close to the Cavs player EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. The episode was one of the most emotionally tense in KUWTK history, as even Khloe revealed on Instagram that Sunday’s episode is “incredibly difficult emotionally.”

“After watching the latest episode of KUWTK, Tristan feels pretty horrible about what he put Khloe and her whole family through because of his poor decisions,” our source continues. During the episode, Kim, 38, even confessed that she was “in shock,” adding, “We love Tristan. This is nothing that we suspected.” And let’s not forget that this tape surfaced just two days before Khloe delivered True on April 12! “Tristan feels like a jerk and feels like he never meant to hurt the ones he loves,” our source goes on. “He feels bad that he betrayed Khloe’s love and trust, especially during a critical time in their relationship, just as she was about to give birth to his baby.”

While Khloe’s feelings on the cheating scandal haven’t been a secret, her family has been more careful about disclosing their true reactions…until two days ago. It was an eye-opener for Tristan. He “finally got to see how angry Kim and all the sisters had been at him,” our source tells us. “So he has been working hard to repair the damage done to not just Khloe but to everyone in the family.” We’ve seen this damage control with Khloe play out over the months, from their PDA-packed getaway to Mexico this summer, flirty Instagram comments, and most recently, a smiley family picture on Halloween. As we’ve told you earlier today, Tristan has “made it clear he wants a future with her and six-month-old True,” as a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with us! And his 34-year-old baby mama is on the same page, as our source also said that “she doesn’t want to give up” on their relationship.

But the Good American co-founder was just as livid as her sisters when news of Tristan’s infidelity hit headlines! After KUWTK’s cheating episode aired, Khloe revealed just how angry she really was at her unfaithful boyfriend — see the full tweet in which she slams Tristan and tells him he was “lucky”!