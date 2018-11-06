Election Day: Tom Arnold Blasts Trump For Hypocritical Policies — His Own Kids ‘Are All Anchor Babies’

Donald Trump looks to end birthright citizenship, a move Tom Arnold thinks is pure hypocrisy! He EXCLUSIVELY tells us that on Election Day, every citizen needs to vote to stop Trump by going out to vote!

“Everybody says this is the most important election in their lifetime,” Tom Arnold, 59, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com while at the Telethon For America on Nov. 5, a day before the 2018 Midterm Elections. “Literally, it gives me tickles because literally we have all that power and are as powerful as every member of the Trump family. No matter how much they lie and [Donald Trump, 72] keeps talking about anchor babies. The Trump kids are all literally anchor babies, you know. Their mothers came here, they are immigrants. Trumps own mother is an immigrant. They are so full of it and hypocritical but today we get to vote, we all have this power. The most powerful person on this planet is a United States citizen and that is what we are today so we are exercising that!”

Tom is obviously referencing how Donald Trump recently said that he looks to undo the 14 constitutional amendment — “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” – with an executive order. “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said on Nov. 4, per USA Today. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.” However, many legal experts point out that Trump’s assumption is incorrect, and such an order won’t hold up in court.

Similarly, Tom is incorrect about how Donald’s children are “literally anchor babies.” They’re not. Yes, Ivana Trump, 69, became a U.S. citizen in 1988, years after giving birth to her three kids — Donald Trump Jr., 40, in 1977, Ivanka Trump, 37, in 1981, and Eric Trump, 34, in 1984. Also, Melania Trump, 48, became a U.S. citizen in July 2006, four months after giving birth to Barron Trump, 12, per Snopes. However, none of Donald’s children can be called “anchor babies.”

A person can be a U.S. citizen if “at least one parent, including an adoptive parent, is a U.S. citizen by birth or through naturalization,” per the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, per the Associated Press. Because their father, Donald Trump, is a U.S. citizen, they were granted U.S. citizenship by birth. Similarly, while Donald’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born in Scotland, Donald’s father, Fred Trump, was born in New York City. One could argue that Ivanka and Melania have benefited from being married to Donald, but it’s wrong to claim Trump’s children benefited from the birthright citizenship provision he seeks to end.

Speaking of children, Tom’s own kids are motivating him to fight for his beliefs. “I have a five and a half year old son, my daughter is almost three,” he told HollywoodLife.com. “You know, gun violence has affected my family. My children… this is the world that they are left with. I’ll be gone. I am almost sixty and the best thing I can do as a father is to fight for them. I happen to know the President of the United States. I know the people around him. I know they are literally destroying the water.

“I grew up on a farm in Iowa,” he adds. “I know [the Trump administration doesn’t] care about the air that my children are going to breathe or their education. I know that there are a lot of bad people involved. I know they are robbing the treasury. These things I absolutely know because I have known these people for thirty years. So, by speaking up and calling these folks out whenever I can makes me a good father.”