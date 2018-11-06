‘The Challenge’ Preview: T.J. Drops A Bombshell On The Players At The Next Double Cross

It’s time for another Double Cross on the Nov. 6 episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the moments leading up to that fateful pull. Watch here!

With four powerful teams in the Redemption House on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, it’s time to see who will win their way back into the game on the Nov. 6 episode. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the episode, TJ Lavin gathers the four pairs — Kam/Kayleigh, Brad/Kyle, Johnny Bananas/Tony and Shane/Nelson — at the Double Cross to get the ball rolling. As always, the team who pulls the Double Cross will get a chance to compete in an elimination round against another team of their choice. Whoever wins, earns a spot back in the game.

However, after TJ explains how it will all go down, he adds, “One more thing, I don’t have room for two more riders.” HUH!? The players look pretty confused by the twist — does it mean that no one will be getting back in the game?! Or, maybe, like at the last Double Cross, TWO teams (four riders) will get back in the game?! We’ll have to wait until the full episode airs at 9:00 p.m. on MTV to find out, but this preview definitely has us on the edge of our seats!

During last week’s episode, Bananas and Tony were eliminated at the hands of Joss and Sylvia. Then, at the next challenge, Shane and Nelson were automatically sent to the Redemption House for coming in last place. These guys have been rivals all season long, so it will definitely be interesting to see what goes down when they’re ALL in the Redemption House before that Double Cross.

Along with Joss and Sylvia, the following pairs remain in the Main House: Ashley/Hunter, Cara Maria/Marie and Paulie/Natalie. We’re getting down to the end here – who will win it all!?