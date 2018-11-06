Teresa Giudice Slams Criticism For Filming Amidst Joe’s Legal Issues: I Need To ‘Make A Living’

Teresa is letting the good, the bad and the ugly play out on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ — and she’s not here for the haters! Here’s how she clapped back at criticism on ‘GMA.’

Teresa Giudice, 46, isn’t cutting cameras out of her life now that Joe Giudice, 46, is facing deportation. In fact, the reality star is continuing to film Real Housewives of New Jersey despite her husband’s legal battle — and she had a few words for anyone who didn’t agree with her choice. “I’ve been doing this now for almost ten years,” she said on Good Morning America on Nov. 6. “This is how I make a living. I have four daughters to raise, and I don’t understand why people would criticize me for that. I’m doing it by myself. If I don’t work, how are they going to live?” With that in mind, there’s no denying that Teresa is making a respectable decision. She does have Gia, 17, Gabrielle, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9, to think of, after all.

Teresa has been on her own since her husband went to prison for conspiracy to commit fraud in 2016 for 41 months, only for judges to rule for Joe’s deportation back to Italy once the sentence was complete. Although he was born in that country, he was raised in the States and has a family here — which is why the reality stars are hoping for a miracle. So how are their kids doing during this tough time? Teresa referred to Gia as “the rock of her sisters,” adding that she helped explain things to them. But as for the youngest? She doesn’t know about the deportation drama. “We keep saying he’s at work,” Teresa admitted. “But I’m sure she hears, and when he calls it says he’s calling from federal prison. So she hears that.”

It’s amazing to see the mother of four, who is taking this journey “one day at a time,” stay so strong for her daughters.

.@Teresa_Giudice on the news that a judge is ordering Joe Giudice be deported back to Italy following his prison sentence. "I"m just taking it one day at a time." https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/QjOmFHF7hR — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2018

With her father in the hospital suffering from pneumonia on top of all that she’s already going through, we’re sending strength and comfort Teresa’s way! Here’s to hoping she and her daughters keep banding together through this.