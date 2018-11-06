Taylor Swift Makes Final Plea To Fans To Vote On Election Day: ‘It’s Not Enough To Just Want Change’

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to follow her lead and vote in the midterms. The singer made a last minute plea hours before the polls closed. Here’s what she said.

If her fans didn’t get the message beforehand, Taylor Swift took time out of her day on Nov. 6 to urge her followers to go out and vote. The 28-year-old posted a series of short clips on her Instagram Stories feed on Election Day as millions of Americans across the country took to the voting polls to make their voices heard in the midterms. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said, “I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years. But these are people who grew up post 9/11, they grew up with school shooting drills at their schools.” She added, “These are people who want to vote.”

Taylor told her fans that wanting change isn’t enough. You have to act and head to the polling booth too. “It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote,” she said. “You have go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.”

The pop star then invited her fans to take selfies of themselves after they’ve voted and to tag her so that she can share the photos with her followers. True to her word she has posted several photos of fans doing just that, to her Instagram Stories feed throughout the day.

Taylor’s videos come a month after she made a drastic shift in her career and – after years of remaining mum about politics – she threw her support behind Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who have been running as Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate and House respectively.

"You have to go and make change by voting." –@taylorswift13 🗳 pic.twitter.com/yOCWLQNOpX — MTV (@MTV) November 6, 2018

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 7. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.” She also wrote, “For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.” Agreed!