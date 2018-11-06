Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: The Truth Behind Those Photos Of Her Crying In Australia

Fans were shocked when Sofia Richie was photographed at a major event in Australia wiping tears from her face while BF Scott Disick looked on. We’ve got details on what was behind the waterworks.

Everyone needs a good cry now and again. But it’s rare for celebrities to openly weep or appear fighting at a major event where cameras are trained on them. Scott Disick, 35, and girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, were dressed to the nines to attend Australia’s Melbourne Cup horse race’s Derby Day on Nov. 3 and the young heiress was snapped appearing to wipe away tears from her eyes while looking heartbroken standing with her boyfriend. “Sofia can never stay mad at Scott for long, she’s so head over heels for him it’s very hard for her to hold any kind of grudge. They do fight, they argue like any couple. But once she forgives him, it’s like it never happened,” a source close to Sofia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sofia’s saying that the pictures of her crying (at the Aussie racetrack) have been totally taken out of context, she swears she wasn’t in tears and that things were totally fine between her and Scott. Whether she’s minimizing or not, only her and Scott will know but either way things are totally good between them,” the insider continues. Sofia was pictured wiping away what appeared to be tears in her eyes underneath the veil of her black fascinator. She appeared completely stressed out to the point that Scott had to grab her arm in comfort after initially looking upset with her behavior.

A second source close to Sofia also insists she was not crying in the pics “She was fixing her head-piece. There was no crying or fighting. They love each other very much and are in a great place,” the insider tells us. Hmmm, she was clearly photographed dabbing something underneath her eyes. The couple tellingly left the event quickly after Sofia’s episode and Scott looked pretty unhappy that his big event was cut short, as he was reportedly being paid a six-figure appearance fee. They arrived back in LA a day later on Nov. 4, still looking a bit glum, but maybe it was just jet lag.