Sofia Richie Was ‘Extremely Nervous’ At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian: How Scott ‘Comforted Her’

We’ve got more details about the shocking meet up between Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian! HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned whose ‘idea’ it was to unite for dinner.

Dining with your boyfriend’s baby mama is no easy feat, but Sofia Richie, 20, did it anyways. The model, along with her boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, met up with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, at Nobu in Malibu, California on Nov. 4. And how exactly did Sofia feel leading up to the dinner, which would be the first public spotting of this awkward trio together? “Sofia was extremely nervous to spend time with Kourtney, but she knew this meeting was important to both Scott and Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. As we’ve told you, Kourtney reportedly wanted to discuss her and Scott’s three children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. But we’re now hearing that Kourt isn’t to be credited for making Sunday night’s dinner happen!

“Their meeting was Scott’s idea and he had been talking to both women about it for a while,” our source reveals. It all makes sense now! Scott was with the mother to his children for nine years, while he’s been official with Sofia since last September. It was about time these two sat across from one another at the same table, but as our source points out, “neither Sofia nor Kourtney was ready until now.” And even though Sofia was technically “ready” on Nov. 4, Scott didn’t leave her to fend for herself.

“Scott could tell Sofia was anxious, so he was really sweet and did his best to comfort her as much as possible before, and throughout the dinner,” our source adds. “Scott let Sofia know he was on her side no matter what by being extra attentive to her the entire evening.” And it’s good to hear that, considering the other details that have emerged from the meal. It seems like lighthearted dinner subjects weren’t on the menu! As we relayed to you earlier today, it was a “quick” and a “bit tense” dinner, as People’s source claimed. And another source told the outlet that Kourtney wanted to establish some rules! “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” the second source said. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”
But at least we can clarify one “argument” that made headlines. Sofia appeared to be crying during an exchange with Scott at Derby Day in Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Nov. 3, but we’ve just learned the truth behind those controversial photos! “Sofia’s saying that the pictures of her crying (at the Aussie racetrack) have been totally taken out of context, she swears she wasn’t in tears and that things were totally fine between her and Scott,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 6. And another source pointed out that she was actually just “fixing her head-piece,” when it appeared that she was wiping away tears! Well, we just hope Kourt took all that into account.