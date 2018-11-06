Selena Gomez Still Worries About Justin Bieber When He Cries In Public — She Hopes He’s OK

After Justin Bieber was photographed shedding tears yet again in public, this time at Universal Studios, Selena Gomez is now wondering if her ex is really ‘happy,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

It’s Selena Gomez’s turn to be worried. Justin Bieber, 24, was photographed with his head buried in his face, obviously crying, at the Leaky Cauldron in Florida’s Universal Studios on Nov. 2. He at least had Hailey Baldwin, 21, to comfort him at the Harry Potter-themed bar, but Selena is now questioning if her ex-boyfriend is really all right. “Selena worries all the time about her ex and wonders if he is happy and doing OK,” a source close to the “Back To You” singer EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. And even though it was reported on Oct. 10 that Selena had checked into an East Coast psychiatric facility to receive dialectical behavior therapy, she’s still “aware of some of [Justin’s] emotional, public outbursts and has real concerns.” She has a right to be concerned, given some of the photos that have surfaced of the “I’m the One” singer in these past few months!

After news broke of Selena’s hospitalization in late September for her low white blood cell count and subsequent breakdown, Justin was overcome by tears during a drive with his wife on Oct. 11. You can see the worrisome photos in our gallery above. And even before that, Hailey joined her then-fiancé to cry together in New York City on Aug. 7! Although Stephen Baldwin’s daughter is now in all these photos, Selena still thinks about her on and off-again ex-boyfriend of seven years. “Despite Justin getting married to Hailey, Selena still has a lot of love for him,” our source reveals. “When she thinks there could be a problem with his health or happiness, she worries about him. She wishes him well.”

But there’s a silver lining: Selena now has time to worry about others! We’ve heard she’s “doing much better after her health scare,” as a source close to the 26-year-old singer EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 31! Even though her “body continues to be fragile,” as she still lives with lupus, our source points out that she’s “feeling much stronger, healthier and happier.” Her new video with Coach that dropped on Nov. 2 helped issue in this new era of Selena. She shows off her funky dance moves and happily wishes viewers a “Happy Holidays” throughout the heartwarming commercial, and we’re just ecstatic she’s one less person who’s crying in public!