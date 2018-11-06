Selena Gomez Was ‘In Great Spirits’ Before Her ‘Breakdown’ – Her Private Tattoo Artist Speaks

Selena Gomez was doing pretty well and was planning on getting some tattoos right before suffering from her unexpected ‘breakdown’. Her tattoo artist speaks out about talking to her before the incident.

Selena Gomez, 26, had some fun tattoo plans and was getting along well in life right before her “emotional breakdown”, according to her tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, who goes by the name Bang Bang. The designer spoke out about the talented singer and revealed he talked to her in the days leading up to her hospitalizations and trip to rehab back in early Oct. “Right before I heard [Selena’s] taking some time to work on her mental health, I talked to her,” Bang Bang said in an interview with Page Six TV. “She was going to come in and get tattoos with a couple of friends and she seemed in great spirits. She sent me a video describing what she wanted to get.”

Selena got some tattoos from Bang Bang in the past so her plans to get more before her rough headline-making days don’t come as too much of a surprise. Bang Bang even posted some photos to his Instagram about Selena, including one for her birthday. “lil late but hbd to this G @selenagomez who used to come get tattooed in my kitchen when I didn’t have a tattoo shop, that’s luv right there! #clientgoals,” he captioned a pic that showed Selena laying down on a kitchen counter and posing with him.

In addition to Selena, Bang Bang has also worked on Demi Lovato, 26, who also went through some tough times earlier this year when she had a near-fatal overdose and had to be hospitalized. She just completed a 90-day stint in rehab and is back home now but Bang Bang admitted he hasn’t talked to her since the news about her overdose went public. “It’s relatable. I sympathise with it,” he said about Demi’s substance abuse issues. “She’s really brave … I’ve had a ton of conversations with her about substance abuse and struggling through it, growing up and being the center of all the attention in the room and the pressure. I haven’t spoken to her since she had her issue, but I sent her a message, saying, ‘I love you.’ “