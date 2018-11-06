Expert Says
Scott Disick Doesn’t Appear To Be ‘A Good Boyfriend’ To Sofia Richie — Body Language Expert Says

uh oh! After speaking with a body language expert, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Scott Disick & 20-year-old Sofia Richie might not be compatible.

Could there be trouble in paradise for Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20? From afar, the pair might seem like they’re head-over-heels for one another, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke with body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass to find out just how healthy their relationship really is. After photos emerged of Sofia teary-eyed at Scott’s side on Nov. 3, Dr. Glass analyzed the situation.”Based on their body language, Sofia appears to be very frustrated, and he is not a very good boyfriend here because he’s not doing a lot to comfort her. He’s leaving her to her own devices. You can see that her cry is a frustrated cry, it’s not a grief stricken cry, it’s one of frustration because you can se that her muscles in her body are all tense, and that’s a clear sign of frustration. You can see the tension in her, and that there is a lot of tension between the two of them. And he’s not very comforting, loving or kind. He’s not even leaning in towards her or being very comforting here at all.”

Scott and Sofia’s big blowout occurred at Derby Day in Australia, when what seemed like a fun day, took an emotional turn. Photos of the two surfaced which showed them arguing, and at one point, she can be seen wiping tears from her eyes. In a separate photo, Sofia looks more angry than sad, and the stern expression remained on her face as they exited the event.

It wasn’t all tears for the couple in Australia though, and they DID manage to have some fun. Before the fight, Sofia shared a number of photos from the land down under on Instagram, and it looked like she was having the time of her life! In one snap, she was photographed with an adorable koala, as he sat in a tree. Then, On Nov. 4, she posed outside Melbourne’s NOBU, restaurant presumably before grabbing a bite to eat. The same day, Scott and Sofia were photographed boarding a plane in Melbourne. The world is their oyster! Let’s just hope during their next fight, Scott takes a more sensitive approach in remedying the situation.