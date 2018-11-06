Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Asks Her If She’s ‘Even’ American: I’m ‘Tryna’ Get Your Country Together

Rihanna is rallying America to hit the polling booths, but one fan questioned her authority to do so. The Barbados native quickly put that doubter in his place — and had an excellent reason for doing so.

Rihanna, 30, is not letting her birthplace stop her Election Day posts! The Anti hit maker may hail from Barbados, a Caribbean island, but that doesn’t mean she’s indifferent to the turnout of the results after Nov. 6 — or anyone who tries to stop her. After waking us up with an Instagram post that declared “It’s ELECTION DAY America,” along with a post listing the 15 states that allow same-day registration, one fan was confused by her activism. “Are you even a US citizen? Just curious,” the fan rudely commented underneath RiRi’s post on Tuesday. She didn’t leave him guessing for long. “Nah I’m an immigrant tryna get yo country together. Did u vote?” she replied. And just like that, Rihanna proved no one can stop her roll.

Seriously, the Fenty Beauty CEO really wants Americans to vote…and for the right people. As she said in today’s post, “If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE … simple!!!” The “Lemon” singer is especially advocating for Florida’s Andrew Gillum and Georgia’s Stacey Abrams as future governors. Andrew, who is running for Florida Governor, would be the state’s first black governor — and the country’s fifth black governor — if elected, as Rihanna pointed out to her Instagram fans on Nov. 4. She shared another post on Election Day, this time motivating Georgia voters to elect Stacey as their governor because her platform wants to “decriminalize poverty” and “make college debt free,” among other reasons.

Rihanna is so passionate about her political beliefs, she even sent a cease-and-desist letter to President Donald Trump, which Rolling Stone reported on Nov. 5! RiRi took legal action after learning that her 2007 hit, “Don’t Stop The Music,” was played at Trump’s rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Nov. 4, thanks to Philip Rucker’s tweet. The songstress actually wanted Trump to stop playing (her) music, because she replied to the White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!” And it turns out that Rihanna’s songs have been played at more than one Trump rally, according to her cease-and-desist letter! “It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” the singer’s legal team stated in the letter, which was addressed to Trump’s White House counsel, and obtained by Rolling Stone.

As you’ve now learned, Bad Gal RiRi won’t waste a second to put you in your place…especially on Election Day. Don’t get on Rihanna’s bad side — go vote!