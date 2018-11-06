When it comes to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef, Remy Ma is SO, so over it. After the latest war of words between Nicki and Cardi, Remy trashed the beef by shading the whole thing as one ‘corny,’ fake mess.

“Bruh, I be like this,” a visibly exasperated Remy Ma, 38, said when the topic of Cardi B, 26, and Nicki Minaj’s feud came up during the Nov. 5 episode of Revolt TV’s State of The Culture. “I’m different. I’m not going to keep arguing with somebody. I don’t want to hear this. I don’t want to hear anything. I think the part that makes it the corniest after everything for a whole fifteen hours, and then they’re both like ‘okay! Let’s be friends now.’ ”

“I’m over it. Scottie [Beam]’s over it, Joe [Budden], you know your as** is over it, too,” she said. Joe, who initially seemed psyched by the prospect of more rap beef, said he was “over it, because they’re both fronting that they’re over it, so we have to support women being over it.” Remy chimed in, saying “we have to act like we’re over it too.”

The feud between Nicki and Cardi B escalated on Oct. 29, when Nicki hit the airwaves for another edition of QUEEN Radio. During the episode, Nicki claimed it was Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Rah Ali who gave Cardi the lump on her head during the now-infamous NWFW confrontation. “You went home and told people that security hit you,” Nicki said to Cardi, “and we let that ride for legal reasons… Anybody that says that didn’t happened. I would never come up here and lie.” Rah seemed to confirm speculation that she was the one behind the knot on Cardi’s head with a message towards her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Cardi, in response, decided to spill the tea on Instagram. “How you say I got ragged by Rah Ali when there is so many footages of that night, every single angle, and where am I getting ragged at?” she said, before calling out the “Chun Li” rapper for playing the “victim” one minute while acting like a “gangster” the next. “You lie so much you can’t even f*cking keep up with your f*cking lies.” Well, if there’s one person who’s no longer “keeping up” with all the details about this never-ending feud, it’s Remy Ma. Sure, Cardi B felt better about blasting Nicki online, but by judging just how tired she sounded when talking about it on SOTC, this “beef” has left Remy feeling exhausted.