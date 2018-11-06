Porsha William’s 15 Best Maternity Looks As She Prepares For 1st Baby

Porsha makes pregnancy look perfect! The mom-to-be has been slaying ever since she announced that she had a baby on the way. Take a look at her best baby bump looks!

Porsha Williams, 37, is a pro at pregnancy fashion! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced that she and her then-boyfriend, now-fiance Dennis McKinley were expecting their first child back in August, and she’s been wowing fans with her super cute style ever since. The mom-to-be sure knows how to dress up her baby bump! But we should have known, considering she made her announcement with a few photos wearing a plunging purple dress. It hugged her belly perfectly — just like the hot pink get-up she had on when Dennis got down on one knee!

But Porsha’s pregnancy style has really flourished at baby showers. Whether she was attending her own family’s prayer party in a white dress with silver sleeve accents or showing up to support Kenya Moore, 47, or Shamea Morton, 36, she looked fabulous each and every time! Between her glittery teal princess gown and her ruffly pink dress, it would be impossible to pick a fave. And don’t even get us started on her street style! Porsha has slayed in everything from jeans and a tight tank to skintight dresses with high slits. She’s still got a ways to go before she gives birth to her baby girl, and we can’t wait to check out the rest of her maternity looks in the meantime!

She isn’t the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star to have stunned fans all pregnancy long. Kenya Moore, 47, delivered her little one early on Nov. 4 — but was stepping out in one fab dress after another before she gave birth.

So while we aren’t worried about Porsha following in Kenya’s stylish footsteps as she finishes off her pregnancy journey, we are worried about the reality star’s health. She was recently hospitalized after experiencing pain, a source close to the mom-to-be told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So scary! Here’s to hoping the pregnant fashionista and her baby girl are all good.