How To Get Perfect Eyebrows Like Olivia Culpo, SJP & More From Expert Sania Vucetaj

Have you ever wished you could rock amazing eyebrows like some of your favorite celebrities like Olivia Culpo or Sarah Jessica Parker? Well, thanks to eyebrow expert Sania Vucetaj, now you can!

We have always envied Olivia Culpo‘s stunning eyebrows. Obviously, she’s a beauty queen (she won Miss Rhode Island USA 2012), so she’s undeniably pretty, but her eyebrows are always what stuck out to us the most, and now we know why! Whenever Olivia’s on the east coast, she visits NYC-based Sania Vucetaj at Sania’s Brow Bar! Sania is famous for creating the perfect brow on every face. And we’re not just saying that — Sania graciously visited HollywoodLife‘s Los Angeles office, after recently hosting a LA pop-up shop at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and she gave us the royal treatment!

Sania prides herself on her natural approach to eyebrow arches — she told The Hollywood Reporter that her appeal is a “holistic, less is more” approach. “No micro-blading, no waxing, no threading or brow gels. There’s no need for any of these methods. Just a set of tweezers and scissors,” she explained. “I pretty much introduced the full, lush, natural, feathery brow and we’re happy to see that everyone is recognizing the importance of the natural look.”

As we can attest, Sania also treats men’s brows and she has an entire section dedicated to them in her West 20th Street boutique — with a fully-stocked mini-bar! As for why Sania wanted to host a pop-up shop in LA, she said, “We already have so many clients in L.A. And men and women here are in the spotlight more so than anywhere else in the world.” Sania also stated that men don’t have many options when it comes to grooming their brows, so she wants to be more available to them. And she certainly knows how to handle men’s brows! “We are all about keeping them straight and clean. Most men leave without anyone being able to notice — they look like themselves but cleaner,” she said.

And don’t worry if you missed Sania’s LA pop-up the first time around — she plans on returning to the west coast every four to six weeks, “which is what we normally suggest for our clients to wait in between appointments”. Between that, you can also take advantage of Sania’s Angled Mechanical Brow Pencil ($30, at saniabrowbar.com). “This helps through the growth process and keeps them looking full and natural. It’s the only product ever needed for brows and once used, clients can’t live without it.” Trust us — it’s amazing.

Other celebs who Sania has worked on include Sarah Jessica Parker, Matt LeBlanc, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Bebe Rexha, Rihanna and more! To book an appointment in either NYC or LA, email sania@saniasbrowbar.com.