Pregnant Paola Mayfield Slams Haters After Flaunting Baby Bump In Thong: ‘I’m Not Changing’

She’s not here for your mom shaming! Paola clapped back at haters after showing off her budding belly wearing next to nothing. The ’90 Day Fiance’ star is ‘not ashamed’ of flaunting what she’s got. Take a look!

Paola Mayfield, 31, loved posting sexy shots on social media before she was pregnant — and that hasn’t stopped now that she and her husband Russ Mayfield, 31, are expecting their first child. But when the 90 Day Fiance star shared a pregnancy progress video in just a thong and cropped tank, she had to defend the footage against mom shamers. “No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about,” Paola said. “Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol! I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

This isn’t the first time the mom-to-be has flaunted her pregnancy body and received criticism on Instagram, so we’re glad she’s saying something. If she’s feeling sexy and confident with her baby bump, who’s to stop her from showing off? Whether she’s posting workout videos in a sports bra and leggings, taking PDA pics with Russ in a red thong and crocheted bralette or having a bathtub photo shoot with just rose petals, the reality star always looks fit and fabulous — and so happy! Even as she gains weight and goes through major body changes, Paola has been embracing her journey. She opened up about that in her post, as well!

“Everything is growing so much and it is not only my belly,” she said. “I thought it was going to be hard to see all of these changes but to be honest I’ve been enjoying being pregnant, I feel lucky and blessed to have such an amazing pregnancy. I’ve been using the extra delicious calories to build muscle while working out but of course I’ve gained weight. But to be honest that doesn’t bother me at all because at the end I know how to get back to the way I was and I like it. #noregrets. The most important is that my little angel is growing strong and healthy.”

Paola, who announced that she was expecting back in July, found out one month later that she had a baby boy on the way. She and Russ seem so excited to start their family and we can’t wait to see their little one!

But until he arrives, here’s to hoping Paola keeps up with the progress pics. We love following along on her journey!