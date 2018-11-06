Milo Manheim ‘In Shock’ To Be In ‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals: ‘I Didn’t Think I’d Make It This Far’

After a shocking double elimination, Milo Manheim has made it to the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals! He revealed in a new interview what he’ll be performing and why he’ll be asking newly-eliminated DeMarcus Ware for tips!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are one step closer to the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finals! They are officially semi-finalists! “Wow, wow, wow. That just hit me,” Milo told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the Nov. 5 show. “I don’t even know. I didn’t think I’d make it this far. I’m just in shock, to be honest, that I’m here.”

In the semi-finals, Milo revealed that he and Witney will be dancing an Argentine Tango, and there will be “a lot of lifts” involved. Milo said that he needs to “talk to DeMarcus [Ware] about how he does that stuff because I need help with that.” DeMarcus and Lindsay Arnold performed so many lifts during their routines before they were eliminated on Country Night. Milo and Witney have excelled at every dance they’ve performed, so their Argentine Tango is sure to be absolute fire.

Milo has been a frontrunner since day one, and he is the youngest semi-finalist in the running for the season 27 mirrorball trophy at 17 years old. Even though he’s so young, Milo’s not letting that stop him from fighting for his dreams. “First of all, I’m definitely proud of everything I’ve done on the show so far,” Milo continued. “Age doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t matter how old you are on this earth, it matters what you accomplish on this earth. Don’t let your age restrict you.” He’s already gotten a perfect score once, and he’s just got to keep slaying on the dance floor. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.