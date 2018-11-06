Midterm Election 2018 Live Blog: See Results From Races Across The United States

Election Day 2018 is here! Polls are beginning to close across the United States, and the results are rolling in — check our live blog throughout the night to see who won in your states and districts.

We’ve seen record turnout in midterms early voting, but have voters kept up that momentum on November 6? The 2018 midterms are being called by some the most important of our time, and considering what happened the last time people failed to get to the polls, it’s plausible. Going into election day, the odds seemed to be in the favor of Democrats taking the House, and Republicans the Senate. By the end of the night, or at least by tomorrow morning, we’ll know that for sure.

Out of the hundreds of local and state elections throughout the country, there are three tight races that everyone is keeping an eye on. Will Stacey Abrams (D-GA) become the first black woman governor in United States history? Or will she lose to Brian Kemp (R-GA), the Georgia secretary of state accused of massive voter interference? Will Ted Cruz (R-TX) continue his reign of terror as the Zodiac Killer, or will charismatic, aging punk rocker Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) take him down? Will Trump stan Ron DeSantis win a term as yet another GOP Florida governor, or will Trump’s latest target, Andrew Gillum (D-FL)?

9:10pm ET: Marsha Blackburn, the GOP candidate that Taylor Swift rallied against when she broke her silence on politics for being anti-LGBT, has been elected as Tennessee Senator. Blackburn makes history as the first female senator to represent Tennessee.

9:00pm ET: Democrat Andrew Cuomo has been elected to a third term as governor of New York. Just think; in a different timeline, we could have been reporting about Governor Cynthia Nixon.

8:40pm ET: Things are starting off well for the Democrats tonight. Before polls have officially closed on election night, there are already two certain winners. Democrat Jennifer Wexton has unseated Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock as Virginia’s representative. Democrat Donna Shalala, former president Bill Clinton‘s Secretary of Health and Human Services, will also take the House for Florida. Democrats need 23 seats to take majority of the House of Representatives. They will now need 21.

The race is neck and neck in Florida between gubernatorial candidates Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis. With approximately 74% of the state’s districts reporting, DeSantis is leading only 50% to 48.8%. Regardless, Gillum’s momentum is shocking. While he has a strong following, Florida is a firmly red state, and considered Trump’s second home. Over in Texas, charismatic favorite Beto O’Rourke is actually ahead of Senator Ted Cruz. While results are just as close as the Florida race, O’Rourke’s lead is leaving pundits breathless. O’Rourke winning could play a crucial role in Democrats also taking the Senate.

