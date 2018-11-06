In a new interview, Lil Xan shockingly revealed his current struggles with addiction, & how deeply he was affected by Mac Miller’s passing. Watch the video here.

The music world was rocked when Mac Miller passed away due to overdose on Sept. 7, and Lil Xan, 22, is now opening up about just how much Mac’s passing affected him. On the same day that Mac’s cause of death was revealed, Xan reached out to TMZ, to share his own experience with addiction. “It’s always Fentanyl,” Xan starts out, speaking of Mac’s death. “There’s been so many people, but in particular, Mac hurt the most, because it definitely changed my everything, you know what I mean? As far as my sobriety goes right now, like, there was a long period of time where I was clean, but I relapsed, and that’s common. Any other addict would understand that s**t just happens”, he revealed in a video interview.

In the video, Xan also got incredibly about his experience in dealing drugs, pre-fame. “Unfortunately, I was selling Xanax before I was a rapper, you know when it was real, and the minute it got to the fentanyl I was like ‘I’m not going to sell this,'” he said in the clip. “My friends were taking it, they were puking. I was like I can’t … I’m out the game.”

We first realized how much Xan was affected by Mac’s passing, when the young rapper announced that his forthcoming record, Be Safe, would be a tribute album to his idol. The rapper has been busy working on the project, reportedly spending long night’s in the studio, trying to craft it to perfection. But – Xan might be working himself to the point of burning out. He just canceled his Nov. 30 concert in Tampa, and the reason was “due to exhaustion,” according to the venue’s website.

Fentanyl is the same substance that threatened Demi Lovato’s life, and claimed Lil Peep’s in 2017. At the end of the video, Xan said that he’s not in rehab, but has isolated himself in a forest somewhere in an attempt to get clean. Here’s to hoping that the time in the wilderness serves Xan well.