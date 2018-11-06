Kourtney Kardashian Had ‘Tense’ Dinner With Ex Scott Disick & GF Sofia Richie In Malibu – Here’s Why

It finally happened: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted at the same place, at the same time…and not by accident. Find out why Kourt reportedly felt the need to dine with her ex’s girlfriend.

Scott Disick, 35, dined with his baby mama and girlfriend at one table on Nov. 4, and it was apparently as awkward as it sounds. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was photographed leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California alone in her vehicle on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia Richie, 20, retreated to a different car — SEE PICS FROM THE END OF THEIR DINNER, HERE. As for why the trio put aside its awkward history to meet up — the first time the three have EVER been publicly spotted together — it wasn’t just to hang out, supposedly. “It was a quick dinner,” a source told People, who noted that Kourtney and the couple arrived separately. “It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner.” And here’s what “business” reportedly went down.

“[Kourtney] doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids,” a second source told People. Kourtney shares three children with Scott, whom she previously dated for nine years: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. Now that the father to her children has been seeing Sofia for over a year, mama bear is looking out for her kids! “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” the source continued. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.” And this dinner happened right after Scott and Sofia made headlines for an apparent lover’s quarrel!

As we’ve told you, Sofia and Scott gave away tell-tale signs of a fight at Derby Day in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 3. Sofia was photographed wiping tears from her eyes, and in another picture, the model is leaning into Scott, as if she’s trying to argue her point. But Kourtney was already “well aware of some of the troubles Scott and Sofia have been dealing with,” as a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 5. And while our source added that Kourtney “feels sympathetic” to Lionel Richie’s daughter, she’s hoping this romance doesn’t go on for too long! “A small part of her also hopes things end soon between Scott and Sofia too,” our source revealed. “Kourtney still misses Scott, has feelings for him and has never given up the idea of having more children with him.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kourtney Kardashian’s and Sofia Richie’s reps for a comment.