Khloe Kardashian Strips Down To Her Thong & Covers Herself In Sand For Sexy New Beach Shoot

Yas, Khloe Kardashian, yas! True Thompson’s mom is sizzling on the beach in a tiny thong in these sexy new shots from a photo shoot. Khloe looks AMAZING just 7 months after giving birth!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, just took beach photo shoots to a whole new level. She posted two shots from a black sand beach in a crop top and a thong. Khloe’s post-baby body just 7 months after giving birth to baby True Thompson, 7 months, was on full display. Khloe was covered in black sand from head to toe as she posed seductively on the beach. She captioned the photos, “I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous.”

Ever since giving birth, Khloe has been trying to get back into that post-baby body shape. She revealed that she lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first 3 months! “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy,” she wrote on her app. Over the weeks and months since, Khloe has been hitting the gym hard. She looks fantastic!

Khloe’s caption for her sexy beach photos is very interesting, considering she posted these photos just one day after Keeping Up With the Kardashians addressed Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Khloe tweeted ahead of the Nov. 4 episode: “Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly.” The show didn’t shy away from Khloe’s relationship drama, and we applaud her bravery and resilience through it all.