Kelly Ripa To Play Her Husband’s Sexy ‘Mistress’ On ‘Riverdale’ — See Sneak Peek Photo

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to reveal that she will be starring as hubby Mark Consuelos’ character’s ‘mistress’ on his hit series ‘Riverdale’ in the near future.

Kelly Ripa, 48, is set to appear on Riverdale and she has the BEST role! The regular Live with Kelly & Ryan talk show host took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to post an in-character photo of herself and announce that she will be starring as hubby Mark Consuelos‘ character Hiram Lodge’s mistress, Mrs. Mulwray. “It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale,” Kelly’s caption for the photo read. In the pic, Kelly can be seen sitting on large arm chair while wearing a tight black and gold sparkly dress and heels.

Kelly’s role of the mistress is sure to be impressive. “Confident and tough… she’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized,” the description for the character reads, according to E! Online.

In addition to Kelly playing an upcoming role on the popular CW series, Kelly and Mark’s son, Michael Consuelos, 21, will play a role as a younger version of Hiram in the highly anticipated flashback episode, set to air Nov. 7. Since three out of five of the Ripa/Consuelos family members are appearing on the show, we can’t help but wonder if they’ll eventually do a sweep and feature all of them on the series in the future! This will be Michael’s first big role and although his sister Lola, 17, and brother Joaquin, 15, haven’t notably acted in anything yet, we can’t help but think it’s possible!

We can’t wait to see Kelly in her new role on the small screen soon! We’ll update as more info or pics become available!