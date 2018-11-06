Jon Gosselin Files For Custody Of Son Collin, 14, For After He’s Released From ‘Inpatient Care’

Jon Gosselin is seeking full custody of his son, Collin, & claims that living with him in Pennsylvania is in his ‘best interest.’

Kate is not going to be happy about this. Jon Gosselin, 41, has reportedly requested full legal and physical custody of his son, Collin, 14, according to Radar. The request comes after the former Kate Plus 8 star won custody of his 14-year-old daughter Hannah this past spring. The reality star’s attorney filed legal documents in a Pennsylvania court on October 24, according to the publication. The documents claimed that it was in Collin’s ‘best interest’ to live with him at his Pennsylvania home.

The weekend before the news broke that Jon was seeking custody of Colin, the teen made a rare visit to see his dad. The troubled son, who suffers from ‘serious anger issues’ has been spending time at an inpatient center, but took a trip to Reading, Pa, for a sweet reunion. Jon spoke to E! about their day together. “I’ve been seeing him regularly but it’s been me going to him,” Jon said on Monday. “Collin came up for the weekend. It was his first visit in three years. He stayed with me,” he added. The proud parent even shared a photo of the reunion via Instagram! In the pic, Collin was seen smiling beside his dad, and sister, Hannah Gosselin.

Meanwhile, Jon’s ex, Kate Gosselin, was fuming over the Instagram photo! Kate was convinced that the picture was posted solely to make her angry. “Kate is furious over Jon’s photos he has posted with Collin,” a source close to the Kate Plus 8 star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like he was posting just to make her mad and it worked.” “Kate hates not being in control of the kids and she cannot stand to see Jon with Collin,” our source continued. “Kate is very hard to get along with on a good day, so Jon knew exactly what he was doing and how posting that photo would make Kate feel.” Jon and Kate officially filed for divorce back in 2009.

While there’s no way to tell just yet how this custody battle will go, we have a feeling it won’t be pretty, given Kate’s reaction to their reunion pic. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.