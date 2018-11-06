Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Plead With Young Latina Fans To Vote — Prove Them Wrong

Jennifer Lopez is urging YOU to get out and vote on November 6! In a powerful video, the singer explains why it’s so important for everyone use their voice! She says you must have the ‘patience and interest’ to get to the polls today!

A fresh-faced Jennifer Lopez, 49, took to social media to express “the importance of voting” on November 5, just one day before the midterm elections. “I’m urging everybody I know to vote,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. The singer said that although fans are seeing many celebs posting online about voting, that doesn’t mean “we want to get into politics or think we know it all because we don’t.”

Jennifer explained: “We’re just human beings, just like you who care about our country and its future for our children and for the people that we love… Don’t be discouraged if it’s difficult, just do it, people count on that, that you give up — don’t give up! Vote! Get out there make your voice heard. We live in a beautiful country where we get a say, don’t take that for granted. Get out there and vote.”

JLo, a Latina star who continues to be a pioneer for causes bigger than fame and music, explained why everyone has a say. “They think young people don’t vote, latinos don’t vote, women don’t vote, PROVE THEM WRONG!!!”, she declared! “This election affects us ALL. VOTE. It’s so important that ALL of our voices are heard, not just a few… we live in a beautiful country where we all have a say!!! I urge all of you PLEASE get out there and vote, there are so many issues at stake these elections!! And they affect us all in our daily lives in some way! If you are frustrated by what you been seeing and hearing, you can change it!! You have the power!!! I HAVE A BUNCH OF VOTER INFO IN MY STORIES TO HELP YOU!!”

In the end, JLo is just like us, and she believes in you! — “You’d think I’d be all set to vote right? Here’s a little story: I had to enter my info 4 times before the state site confirmed I was registered! This is how passionate I am about using my voice and my right to vote. You have to have the patience and interest in getting to the polls tomorrow,” the singer explained.