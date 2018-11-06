Jennifer Lopez flaunted her incredible legs when she wore a tight pencil skirt during a trip to Stanford University with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Nov. 6.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked absolutely amazing when she visited Stanford University with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43, on Nov. 6. The singer and former professional baseball player both took to Instagram to share eye-catching photos of their trip and JLo’s outfit totally showed off her incredible figure. The brunette beauty wore a tan turtleneck top and a matching tight white and tan pencil skirt along with cool shades for the outing and the ensemble definitely proved she looks half her age! A-Rod looked equally as good in a classy suit and tie.

JLo and A-Rod seemed to be at Stanford and in the San Jose, CA area for one of A-Rod’s business meetings and a speaking engagement with the company, QuickBooks. The gorgeous couple looked more in love than ever as they gazed at each other in some of their shared pics, and some of the captions for the pics further detailed Jennifer’s desire for her man. “Beautiful afternoon with my #1,” one caption read. “#Dreambuilding with my dream man…,” read another.

Jennifer has been dating Alex since March 2017 and their romance has seemed to progress in only the best ways. They recently made headlines when the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” crooner showed off a huge diamond ring as the two attended game two of the World Series in Boston on Oct. 24. Fans immediately speculated that they were engaged but neither has confirmed any of the rumors as of yet.

Jennifer and Alex always seem to turn heads with their flattering pics together. We can’t wait to see more on another one of their upcoming outings which is sure to happen soon!