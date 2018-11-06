Jennifer Aniston ‘Extremely Anxious’ To Return To TV As Filming For New Show Begins: ‘She Feels The Pressure’

Remember when Jennifer Aniston’s big project with Reese Witherspoon was announced in 2017? Well, filming is finally happening this week, and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Jen’s especially worried about!

The dry spell is almost over. It’s been 14 years since the last episode of Friends aired (yes, really), and Jennifer Aniston’s next big television series is finally moving forward this week, we’ve learned! Apple announced its upcoming drama series starring Jen, 49, and Reese Witherspoon, 42, in 2017, so we’ve got the scoop on how Jen feels about the plan finally taking action. “Jen is telling friends she’s extremely anxious and nervous to return to TV,” a source EXCLUSIVELY spills to HollywoodLife! After the actress wrapped up her iconic role as Rachel Green in 2004, she jumped to the big screen for major films like We’re the Millers and Marley & Me, with guest roles on TV shows here and there. Now that she’s filming more than a cameo role for the small screen, the nerves are getting to her.

“She’s also excited, however, the anxiety of having a successful show is getting to her,” our source reveals. “It’s been years since she’s had a big hit and Jen feels the pressure of having a successful show like Friends again as that was her last big stint on TV.” The pressure is especially on since her co-star Reese, who once played her little sister on Friends, just made a massive hit out of her HBO series, Big Little Lies! “She knows that’s what everyone is expecting and she’s putting a lot of pressure on herself because of it. It’s all that’s on her mind,” our source goes on. Jen especially set the bar high for herself after nabbing an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends in 2002! But the worries don’t stop there.

“Also, the idea of having to film a TV schedule again is something she’ll need to readjust and get used to,” our source adds. It’ll definitely be a change of pace for the actress, who was last seen on a set with co-star Adam Sandler for their upcoming Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery, in Milan on Aug. 28. “Filming is set to begin this week and she’s busy making sure she looks her best,” our source goes on. Well, the last part shouldn’t even be a concern of Jen’s — she’ll always be our beauty and fashion inspiration!

As for what Jen’s new show will be about, only a few details have been released since the original announcement. The drama is “built around a morning TV show in the style of Today and Good Morning America,” and has already been bought out for two 10-episode seasons, according to the The New York Times. The IMDb page for the project, which is yet to be named, elaborates on the new series’ plot: “An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.”