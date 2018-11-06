Jenna Jameson has Now Dropped 80 Lbs After Baby — See Her Stunning Before & After Photo

Hot mama alert! Jenna Jameson announced she’s lost 80 lbs. since giving birth, and the before and after pic is so beautiful — see it here!

You thought losing 60 pounds was impressive? That’s nothing — at least when you’re Jenna Jameson! The star revealed on Instagram that she’s officially dropped a whopping 80 pounds in total since giving birth to her daughter, Batel, in 2017. Damn! She posted a stunning before and after side-by-side that showed just how far she’s come since having her baby. In the “before,” Jenna is still carrying some post-baby weight. She still looks gorgeous, though! In the “after” pic, Jenna’s body is totally transformed, and she looks like a total dime in a red jumpsuit! She was stunned by the differences, too. She captioned the pic, “I have officially lost 80 lbs. 👀.”

Congrats, girl! Jenna was kind enough to share what she’s been eating and doing to drop so much weight. On her post, she detailed a rigorous diet plan (she follows Keto). In the morning, Jenna has two coffees with sugar-free cream and sweetener, and scrambled eggs with cheese. Yum! While baby Batel’s napping, Jenna takes the sweet time to herself to snack — cottage cheese and Fresca. The rest of the day is all about salad and protein until 5:00pm, when she fasts! There is a lot of discipline at work to look this good. As she writes, “My advice is stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it!”

It isn’t just keto that’s given her a new, slim form. Jenna loves yoga, which she started practicing after a gym session left her with a shoulder injury. Her hard work has certainly paid off, and she’s said that slimming down isn’t just a confidence booster. Eating healthy and exercising has made her feel better both physically and mentally. Good for her!

It’s been mesmerizing following Jenna’s weight loss journey. It’s truly inspiring seeing her progress and learning what she’s doing every step of the way!