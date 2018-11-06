Jenelle Evans Says She’ll ‘Stand By’ David Eason ‘No Matter What’ 3 Weeks After 911 Call For Assault

She’s sticking to her guns! Despite her emotional 911 call claiming her husband made her ‘collarbone crack,’ Jenelle is still on his side. See what she had to say about her commitment to David!

Jenelle Evans, 26, has said it once and she’ll say it again! Even though she accused David Eason, 30, of assaulting her during an emotional 911 call in October, the Teen Mom star is sticking by him. In fact, when she did a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Nov. 5, Jenelle made it clear that she has no problem with her husband. “It’s other people I’m worried about,” she said. And when asked about his reputation as a racist, the reality star added, “I’m so f**king sick of it honestly. It really saddens me, everyone’s family’s are filmed and not ours. You won’t hardly see the kids this season or my house at all. I’ll stand by my husband no matter WHAT HAPPENS.”

That’s really saying something — because a lot has happened! In addition to the alleged assault that made her “collarbone crack,” David has been bashed for a long list of controversies. The reality star was axed from the MTV show after a homophobic Twitter rant, and he’s continued to rile up fans on social media by wrapping himself in a Confederate flag, threatening Chelsea Houska‘s dad and boasting about how proud he is to be straight and white. Jenelle has stood by his side through these things, even when her mom admitted on a reunion episode that she feared David would “hurt her” daughter.

A Teen Mom insider confirmed this to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “David has an explosive temper, which he’s shown on many occasions recently, and everyone’s worried for Jenelle’s safety if she becomes the target of his anger for some reason,” the source said.

But this isn’t the first time Jenelle has vowed to stand by him. After her 911 call went viral, the reality star took to YouTube to post a confessional video. “Everything’s fine,” she said. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017 and they share one child together, also raising their other children from previous relationships. For the sake of her little ones especially, here’s to hoping the Teen Mom star is smart about setting some limits. Saying she’ll stand by her husband “no matter what happens” doesn’t leave a lot of gray area.