Jenelle Evans Shades Kailyn Lowry & Jokes That Her MTV Co-Star Is ‘Confused About Her Sexuality’

Another day, another ‘Teen Mom’ feud! — This time, it seems to be between MTV OGs, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry! But, it’s Jenelle who just seemingly took a shot at Kailyn by questioning her co-star’s sexuality! See the receipts!

Jenelle Evans, 26, and Kailyn Lowry, 26, aren’t the biggest fans of one another, and Jenelle just reminded us of that. She flat out questioned Kailyn’s sexuality during an Instagram Q&A on November 5. “Why is Kail always on your case? She need to worry about her sexuality and why she can’t keep a man,” one fan wrote. Jenelle replied, “Maybe she’s confused about her sexuality,” along with a shoulder-shrugging emoji.

But wait, there’s more. Another fan declared, “You and Kail were so close,” asking, “Did she switch it up or was it a friend fallout?” Jenelle set the record straight on their strained relationship writing, “People change and it wasn’t me,” adding the same emoji. Also during the Q&A, someone asked why the two were at odds in the first place, to which Jenelle responded, “Why is Kail’s name coming up again on my questions?!” — Check out the receipts, below!

As for Kailyn? — She has yet to repsond to Jenelle’s Q&A. However, she has opened up about dating both men and women in the past. The Teen Mom 2 star admitted to having a relationship with a woman during an appearance on Lindsie Chrisley‘s podcast, Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, back in November 2017. When Chrisley, 27, asked her if she had a girlfriend, Kailyn said, “Yeah.”

Jenelle Evans conducts a fan Q&A on Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.



“And have y’all been on a legitimate date?” Chrisley asked. “I mean, yes and no,” Kailyn said. “We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby.”

Instagram Q&A’s seem to be all the rage since just yesterday, Kailyn did one of her own and revealed she’s off the market! But, who is it? — A man or woman? Well, Kailyn kept the name of her new beau private, but definitely dropped a few hints that got fans thinking it could be someone from her past. Fans are continuing to guess if Kailyn is dating her ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. The two share a son together, a son Lux Russell.

“Are you single?” one fan asked, to which Kailyn responded, “Nope.” Then, another fan asked, “Was it love at first sight with Chris or…” — to which she replied, “Absolutely not. I hated his guts at first.” Chris has also been making frequent appearances on Kailyn’s social media lately. However, nothing has been confirmed!