4 Easy Hair Tips To Beat Static & Keep Hair Healthy And Shiny This Winter — Expert Advice

Colder temps mean hair can become dry and brittle, but you can have Hollywood-inspired hair this fall and winter. Read expert tips below to look your best all season long!



NYC Hairstylist Lucy Garcia Planck, from the salon at Bergdorf Goodman, has some key tips on keeping hair healthy as the temperatures cool down. “Moisturizing is Key,” Lucy says. “Keeping hair moisturized will help all of your holiday hairstyles look great. The dry winter air will quickly zap your hair of any moisture it has. Try not to shampoo too often. If you have oily hair, wash it every other day, and if you have dry hair, aim at washing it one to two times a week maximum.” You can use dry shampoo on in-between days.

Lucy continues, “Hair Masks are a Must: Another great way to keep hair hydrated is by using hair masks 1-2 times a week depending on your hair’s texture. I like to use 1 tsp of coconut oil directly on your hair, starting on the ends of the hair and working it up towards the scalp. Go to a workout or run an errand and leave in for 30-60 min then shampoo with the treatment still in the head and then rinse. This locks in the natural oils in the hair and keeps it looking shiny.”

“Take Care of Yourself From the Inside: I always say ‘you are what you eat.’ Whatever you put into your body reflects your outsides. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and eat proper foods such as fish, nuts and eggs — this helps to keep hair shiny. Taking a biotin supplement will also help. Biotin is a natural supplement that many people don’t get enough of and that could be a contributing factor to dry, brittle hair. I always tell my clients to take biotin year round to maintain a strong, healthy glow to their hair and it also helps with split ends. I love using and always recommend vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails — it’s a great-tasting gummy multivitamin containing 12 key nutrients, including Biotin and Vitamins C and E to help nourish beautiful hair, skin, and nails from the inside out.”

Finally, “Keep Static Away: Dry winter months always create lots of hair static, which can ruin a great hairstyle. I always sleep on a silk pillowcase, which can help to eliminate this issue. Unlike cotton, the silk pillowcase doesn’t have any wrinkles in it and won’t mess up our hair. To maintain your hair or hairstyle (a fresh salon blowout), sleeping on silk helps. Argan oil moisturizes the ends of your hair without leaving your hair oily. Use only a very tiny amount (pea-sized). If your hair is fine, stay away from the oils — instead use static guard sprayed in your hairbrush and brush your hair. For those with thicker hair, the argan oil will help keep your hair moisturized and reduce static and flyways.”