Halsey & John Mayer Spark Romance Rumors With Flirty Insta Comments & Karaoke Session

Does this mean Halsey’s moving on already? A week after G-Eazy was seen getting flirty with a model, rumors are flying about his ex and John Mayer. See the Insta pic that started it all!

Halsey‘s ex G-Eazy, 29, was seen getting flirty with Model Squad star Caroline Lowe, 23, at a Lakers game only days after their year-long relationship came to a end — and it looks like the 24-year-old singer may be following in his footsteps! In fact, Halsey might just have her eyes on another musician if her recent interactions with John Mayer, 41, are anything to go by. She posted a video of them video-chatting at 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, which was captioned, “Carpool karaoke.” So why are fans jumping straight to romance rumors when it’s clear these two are headed for a collab? Because of John’s flirty Instagram comments, of course!

The “New Light” singer, who is a notorious ladies’ man, has had something to say about a few of Halsey’s posts lately. His most recent comment? When she shared a shot promoting YSL lipstick, he wrote, “It’s saying my billing address doesn’t match with the one on my credit card? I’ve never had this problem before. Can you text me?” We knew he was smooth! But he didn’t wait until Halsey and G-Eazy were over to turn the flirt on. Back in July when Halsey uploaded a sultry video tying a cherry stem in a knot with her tongue, John just had to add that he could “make a Snickers bar appear.”

But their friendship is far from one-sided! Who could forget the time that Halsey drunkenly wished John a happy birthday a couple weeks early? She posted the messages to her “brain twin” on Instagram on his actual birthday, and they were so sweet. “You’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have dipped the smallest toe into your waters,” she said. “Blessed to even watch your current from afar.”

It’s no secret that these two have been friends for awhile, even when G-Eazy and Halsey were at their peak, so it’s possible they’ll stay platonic. But can you blame us for kind of secretly hoping this will go somewhere?

Besides, it seems like Halsey’s done with G-Eazy for good this time. “She thinks she will always love him, but she also thinks that their relationship was toxic and that it wasn’t healthy for her to be with him,” a source close to the singer told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When they were together, she was always wound up and worrying that he was going to cheat on her. She never fully trusted him, and she always felt insecure, and she knows that isn’t what a relationship should be like.”

This, combined with the toxic relationship with a G-Eazy lookalike portrayed in her “Without Me” music video, makes it seem like she’s planning to move on. But only time will tell!