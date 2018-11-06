Gwen Stefani’s ‘Heart Melts’ When Blake Shelton Gushes Over Their Relationship On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has been publicly gushing over Gwen Stefani like crazy lately — and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s absolutely loving it!

Three years later, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going strong…and they aren’t shy when it comes to flaunting it on social media. Last week, Blake even brought up the romance during an episode of The Voice. “It melts Gwen’s heart whenever she hears Blake gush over his love for her to the world, like he did on The Voice,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To hear him share those memories with the world made Gwen feel special. When he brags about the sweet, romantic, secret details of their relationship, Gwen feels all kinds of love.”

Blake was mentoring his contestants with the help of Mariah Carey during the Oct. 30 episode of The Voice, and when one singer said he would be singing “I Shot The Sheriff,” Blake dished, “This is my lake song. Me and Gwen go out on the lake in the pontoon and pretend we’re actually out on the ocean.” It seems like Blake was being a little cheeky with that one, but clearly, he had times on the lake with Gwen on his mind during the rehearsal and wanted to bring it up! The pair actually just spent this past weekend in Oklahoma, and Blake shared a photo of them cozying up by the fire.

“My god I love fall…and Smithworks Vodka…and the girl in those checkered shoes,” Blake gushed in the photo caption. He also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 5 and raved about how he still “can’t believe” Gwen is dating him, even though it’s been three years. They’re an unlikely pair, for sure, but they’re clearly meant to be!