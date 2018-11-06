‘Grocery Store’ Joe Vows To Do ‘Something Really Risky’ & ‘Spectacular’ In ‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals

Nothing’s going to get ‘Grocery Store’ Joe down! He’s made it to the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals, and he’s got his eye on the mirrorball trophy. Joe reveals his plans for next week’s episode in an all-new interview!

“Grocery Store” Joe Amabile isn’t the best dancer on Dancing With the Stars, and he’s well aware of that. However, the Bachelor Nation star keeps improving every week, and that’s why he’s become a fan favorite this season. Joe revealed after the Nov. 5 double elimination that he’s surprised to still be in the competition. “I am definitely shocked I’m still here,” Joe told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “I thought after getting a 4 in night one I’d be going home. I am happy, for sure! I have an incredible support system and it’s amazing.” It is worth noting that Joe and partner Jenna Johnson have never been in the bottom two!

He also admitted that after the shocking double elimination the “first thing Jenna said to me was, ‘You have to step it up.'” Jenna added, “I want us to come out next week and leave it all on the dance floor and just prove ourselves, and I think he does that every week as best as he can.” Joe and Jenna are just weeks away from the DWTS season 27 finale, and Joe’s going all-out in the semi-finals. “I want to do something really risky out there, really put myself out there,” Joe said. “We really have to do something spectacular.”

Jenna and Joe always come up with something! The other celebrity semi-finalists of season 27 include Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren, and Juan Pablo Di Pace. The competition is tough, but Jenna and Joe have one strong fanbase! Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.