Happy Birthday, Emma Stone: See 30 Of Her Best Red Carpet Looks In Honor Of Her Turning The Big 3-0

It’s Emma Stone’s birthday today, Nov. 6! To celebrate the actress turning 30, we rounded up some of our favorite red carpet looks that she’s worn throughout the years.

Happy birthday, Emma Stone! The actress turns 30 today, Nov. 6, and we thought we’d celebrate by taking a look back through some of her most stunning style moments! Stone has been shining on red carpets throughout her career and has never been afraid from taking risks with her fashion choices, whether that means rocking pants at the Oscars or pairing plaid with polka dots.

But while there are way more than 30 great looks that Stone has worn over the years, there’s one fashion moment in particular that – in my humble opinion – was her most iconic. As is custom with red carpet interviews, celebrities are typically asked who or what they’re wearing. The typical reply to this query is the name of your designer, but Stone gave a different answer at the 2017 Golden Globes.

When Ryan Seacrest was wrapping up his interview with the La La Land star, he said, “Tell me about your dress this evening.” Stone then looked down at her millennial pink gown and said, “Um, well, it’s pink and there are stars on it.” But in case you’re wondering, the dress was designed by Valentino.

This isn’t the only time that the Maniac star joked about an article of clothing, though. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last month, Stone revealed that her body underwent some horrifying changes after she wore a corset while filming the upcoming period drama, The Favourite.

"It's pink and there are stars on it" Duh. #emmastone #FTW so poetically correct! Love her and great success of #LaLaLandMovie! pic.twitter.com/pqFuHZtRE5 — Renesenat (@wakapichoo) January 9, 2017

“After about a month, my organs shifted because they have to. The bottom half of my stomach – I’m not a doctor – whatever’s in there went down that way, and I guess just my ribs stayed up,” she explained. “Anyway, don’t do it. If you don’t have to, don’t do it. It was only temporary, but it was gross.” Here’s to another year of Stone joking about fashion!