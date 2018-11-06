Election Day 2018 Free Food Deals: Enjoy Shake Shack, Blaze Pizza & More After Voting

Election Day is here! After hitting the polls, reward yourself with a free tray of fries, a cold brew of coffee, and so many other options. You’ll need some fuel after sweating over those propositions and politicians.

If free pizza can’t get you to vote, then what can? There are countless eateries ready to award those who fulfill their civic duty on Nov. 6, so you better take up their (free) offers! As for savory deals, Shake Shack will complement your meal with a side of crinkle cut fries if you show an “I Voted” sticker at the counter or input the code “ivoted” on the Shack app. Blaze Pizza will deliver your pizza free via DoorDash if you order it online or with the chain’s app. Taco John’s will add chips and nacho cheese to all orders made through the restaurant’s app — it just so happens to be that Election Day falls on National Nacho Day! If you’re still craving Mexican food, California Tortilla will also gift you with free chips and queso if you tell the cashier “I voted.” And here may be the best deal — Pizza To The Polls will deliver free pizzas to your polling station! Just go on the nonprofit’s website, submit evidence (a tweet or Instagram post) of your polling station’s long line, and free pizza should come your way. If you’re seeking to satisfy a sweet tooth, you’re in luck.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop will give a free cookie, with purchase, to customers sporting an “I Voted” sticker. Bobo’s Baked Goods will mail a coupon to claim a free bar after tagging your “I Voted” social media post with @eatbobos or #GetOatTheVote. And if you don’t want to wait at your mailbox, step inside any Baked by Melissa store wearing an “I Voted” sticker for a free cupcake (although the sticker’s not entirely necessary). And don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about our caffeine enthusiasts!

Free coffee is aplenty on Election Day. Chameleon Cold Brew will award voters a voucher for a 10-ounce cold brew by following these three steps: upload a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker, tag @ChameleonColdBrew and hashtag the post #FuelTheVote. Corner Bakery is also handing out free coffee at all of its locations! If you’re voting in New York City, you’re especially in luck, as there are quite a number of local cafes that want to give you an extra boost after leaving the polls. Black Seed Bagels will hand you a piping cup of Stumptown coffee, with any purchase, as long as you show up in your “I Voted” sticker. Do the same at any of the city’s 10 locations for Birch Coffee, and you’ll receive free drip coffee!

Now you can’t use hunger as an excuse to not vote! Grab a ballot, then grab a cupcake — or whatever suits your fancy!