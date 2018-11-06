Demi Lovato Working On Staying Sober Now That She’s Out Of Rehab – ‘She’s Been Given A 2nd Chance’

Now that Demi Lovato is over 90 days sober and out of rehab following a suspected overdose, she’s doing everything she can to work on staying clean. We’ve got the details.

It was a dark day on July 24 when Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital following a suspected drug overdose. After over a week in the hospital she went to an out of state rehab facility and is now three months clean. The 26-year-old has battled addiction demons since her teens and knows this time around will be no different. “Demi is continuing with her treatment, this isn’t something she’s taking lightly, and she doesn’t think she’s suddenly ‘cured.’ She realizes that she’s a work in progress and will continue to be throughout the rest of her life,” a source close to the “Sober” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

After entering rehab, Demi put her Hollywood Hills home where the near fatal overdose occurred on the market for $9.5 million, wanting to sell it rather than return to the place where she almost lost her life. “Demi is residing in a halfway house where she can come and go more freely, but still has a nurturing, treatment based environment around her so she can continue to work on her sobriety,” our insider adds.

“Demi is also working with a sober coach, to ensure that she has an extra level of protection and security at all times. Demi is fully committed to her sobriety, she has worked really hard over the past 90 days. Even though she has gone through some really dark and tough times, she is in a really good place,” our source continues. The singer has been spotted out with closing designer and fellow recovering addict Henri Levy, going on coffee dates and to AA meetings since completing rehab.

“Demi is really strong and healthy right now, she’s excited for the future and she’s positive and happy once again. Demi feels as if she’s been given a second chance at life and she’s determined to make it count, she feels truly blessed to be alive,” our insider notes. The “Tell Me You Love Me” disappeared from her social media following her overdose, but triumphantly returned on Nov. 6 to remind her fans to vote in the day’s 2018 mid-term election. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!,” she captioned a pic of herself in front of a voting machine looking healthy and strong.