Demi Lovato’s Connection W/ Henri Levy Is ‘Strong’: She’s Come To Life — Body Language Expert Says

In her first days out of rehab, Demi Lovato has been flaunting PDA with Henri Levy, & we EXCLUSIVELY spoke with a body language expert to find out just how deep their connection is.

Demi Lovato, 26, has spent her fair share of time with clothing guru Henri Levy post-rehab, and as the pair grabbed coffee, strolled the city, and enjoyed a romantic sushi dinner, they looked incredibly cozy! After seeing them hold hands, and walk with their arms wrapped around each other, HollywoodLife spoke with body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass EXCLUSIVELY to get a deeper understanding of their connection.”Demi looks very elated and we haven’t seen her this happy in a long time, hopefully it works out for the best for her. Most of the time when we see her she looks dead in her body language and facial expressions but now she’s come to life,” Dr. Glass started off by saying. “The connection between the two of them is strong, and based on what I can see in the pictures of them there is great chemistry between them, because they are both leaning in towards each other and they both have good eye contact with each other,” she added.

Demi was first spotted out in Los Angeles after leaving rehab on Nov. 3, and appeared to be in good spirits. On that night, Henri was at Demi’s side, and they enjoyed a sushi dinner together at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. In pictures from the dinner, Henri has his fingers locked around hers, and Demi flashed a large smile on her face. However, that wasn’t the only date the two stepped out for. One day later, they were spotted grabbing coffee out in West Hollywood on Nov. 4. Again, the pair cozied up, and both Demi and Henri walked with their arms around each other during the date.

So, who is this mystery man that has Demi coming ‘to life’? Henri is the founder of the clothing label Elfants Riches Deprimes, and has been in and out of rehab himself since he was a teen, according to TMZ. The pair reportedly met several years ago, when they were both seeking treatment for their respective substance abuse issues. Following their Nov. 4 coffee meeting, sources told TMZ that Demi and Henri went to an AA meeting, so it looks like the friends are the ultimate support system for each other.

Demi spent 90-days in rehab, after suffering a near-fatal overdose on July 24. The singer has yet to make a public statement since leaving rehab, but she did share a message of gratitude to her fans, friends and family on social media after being hospitalized in August. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”