‘RHONJ’: Danielle Staub Reveals Season 9 Will Be ‘Wild & Crazy’ — Relationships Will ‘Fall Apart’

Although Danielle Staub won’t appear as a tagline cast member on the 9th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she promises to still bring the game and raise the bar! She spilled the tea to us, and this season is hot!

We’re just one day away from the “wild, crazy, unpredictable and funny” ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey!— This is all according to the show’s OG, Danielle Staub! We caught up with her just ahead of the show’s premiere (November 7) to get a Danielle Staub-style teaser into what we can expect this season. And, per usual, she kept it real!

“You see relationships come together. You see relationships fall apart. — My marriage, but not limited to,” she joked. “And we’ll see everyone else on the couch. Do I regret anything that I said, no. I regret saying things not thinking of how it could be twisted,” Danielle explained. As you may know, Danielle, who appeared on the show’s first two seasons, will not be a full time cast member on this season. However, she isn’t going anywhere. She’ll play a part time role on the show.

“I am an OG, friend or not. All I can say is I bring the game and I’m raising the bar,” Danielle said with confidence. And, if you were to ask fans, they’d say the same. In fact, many viewers have asked Danielle why she isn’t in the show’s promos. “There’s been several people reaching out as we get closer and closer to November 7th, and they’re starting to get opinionated that I’m not in the posters,” she admitted. “All the fans want to know is if I’m there and I’m here and I’m OK with whatever it is right now. Time will tell.”

For its ninth season, RHONJ added two new cast members —Jennifer Aydin, a mother of five whose husband is a big time plastic surgeon; and Jackie Goldschneider, a former real estate attorney, turned parenting columnist, and a mother to two sets of twins (both under 10-years-old). As the newcomers adjust to the returning cast, we had to ask Danielle her thoughts on how they’ll fit in.

“My strongest connection was with Jennifer over Jackie,” she said before throwing shade at a former cast member. “Maybe it has something to do with the name, I don’t know (referencing Jacqueline Laurita). Just kidding — Not really!” Danielle added that both Jennifer and Jackie could be a good addition to the Jersey cast. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7, at 9 PM ET.