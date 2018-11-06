‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Has Already ‘Fallen For Multiple Women’ While Filming

Colton Underwood is lucky in love this season on ‘The Bachelor’, we’ve learned exclusively! Filming’s not over, and he’s apparently fallen for ‘multiple’ women.

It’s love… and love… and love… at first sight for Colton Underwood! The Bachelor is doing very well for himself on the dating show, a source close to the star, 26, has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “Filming is about to wrap soon and he’s fallen for multiple women,” the source said. “Colton is definitely falling in love on The Bachelor.” There’s no word on who’s stolen Colton’s heart, but we’ll find out when his season of The Bachelor finally premieres!

He’s not just being wooed by pretty faces, the source dished. Colton’s actually and truly finding love! Even better? He’s having some fun while having another go at the Bachelor franchise. “He’s already telling friends how happy he is — and he’s also really happy for the fame that is about to come with it,” they said. “He kind of came on to the show not knowing what he was looking for, and when Ben Higgins decided not to return to be The Bachelor, Colton happily obliged. He didn’t even have time to really think about it.”

So, did any of his new loves take his V card? The source didn’t tell us that, unfortunately. He addressed the issue of the infamous “fantasy suites” with Ellen DeGeneres on the September 20 episode of her show, though. He argued the totally valid point that going to the suite together doesn’t automatically mean having sex. “We can hang out. You know, the little things. Finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things,” he said. What a sweet guy!

Will one of the women from this season of The Bachelor be the girl who steals his heart for good? There’s some criteria they have to meet: “I’m so excited to not only meet my fiancée, my wife, but to the mother of my children and somebody who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he told Ellen. “I feel like I was born to be a dad, so I’m really… I’m literally super excited for this.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Colton’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.