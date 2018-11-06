Christian Slater Raves Over Rami Malek’s Oscar-Worthy Performance In ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Christian Slater is so proud of Rami Malek’s leading role in the biopic about Queen, he couldn’t stop gushing about his old co-star’s performance during an EXCLUSIVE chat with HL at the Hollywood Film Awards!

Christian Slater, 49, added to the raving reviews Rami Malek, 37, is receiving for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about Queen that hit theaters on Nov. 2! The Heathers actor once shared the big screen with Rami in the 2015 film Mr. Robot, but now, he’s yet another adoring fan of Rami’s role as the late Freddie Mercury, who was Queen’s lead singer. “It’s a great performance! What can I say? It’s a remarkable movie and he is phenomenal,” Christian EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife at the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 4. And Christian couldn’t help but remark on the unanticipated success that the film has already seen.

After a $51 million opening in the box office this past weekend, Christian told us, “Look, you never know with these things! The odds are good!” The odds are more so great, after the film’s opening was estimated at a much lower range — around $35 to $40 million, according to our sister website Deadline. The numbers aren’t lying as CinemaScore, which polls moviegoers on movies’ opening nights, rated Bohemian Rhapsody with an “A.” But here’s the more important question: did Queen think Rami did its former bandmate justice?

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, in addition to Freddie’s sister Kashmira Cooke, have given Rami “positive accolades,” which was revealed in his November interview with Variety. Brian even said that seeing the poster for Bohemian Rhapsody on the side of a double-decker bus was a “full circle moment for him,” since he and Freddie used to ride the No. 9 double-decker bus into London everyday before becoming household names! Despite the promising numbers and warm words from fellow big names, Rami couldn’t ignore the criticism the film has also received from more seasoned film critics. The movie has especially taken heat for “its lack of attention to the specifics of [Freddie’s] sex life,” as a review in The New Yorker pointed out.

“The fact of the matter is we had two hours and the goal of this movie was to celebrate the man,” Rami continued to tell Variety, who had just reminisced on Freddie’s “very promiscuous” nature and the singer’s generosity. “If you wallow in certain elicit aspects of his life, you really lose out on the glory of who this authentic, defiant, revolutionary human being was and is.” Amen to that!