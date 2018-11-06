Best Dressed At CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2018 Gala — La La Anthony, Karlie Kloss & More

The biggest names in fashion gathered in New York on Nov. 5 at the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Awards and the event was star-studded. See the amazing fashion below!

At the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Dinner on Nov. 5, models, celebs and designers all rubbed elbows at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. La La Anthony wore a colorful, abstract jumpsuit by Pyer Moss, who was a finalist at the event, and actually won! Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind the label, was the big grand prize winner of the 2018 CFDA/VogueFashion Fund prize and received an award of $400,000 to help his line. La La’s hair was styled in a high pony by Netty Jordan and her makeup was done by Rokael. See all the best outfits from the awards in the gallery attached.

Supermodel Shanina Shaik wore a fun Carolina Herrera. We will miss her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year! Emily Blunt wore a polka dot dress by Khaite and Sophia Webster heels! She wore the Rosalind Crystal Sandal in navy satin and looked totally gorgeous. Karlie Kloss wore Cartier jewelry and a black Brandon Maxwell dress. She looked chic and fashionable — perfect for the occasion.

Chanel Iman wore Ji Oh. Singer, actress and model Justine Skye wore a gorgeous, purple Prabal Gurung. She was shining bright! Despite the formalness of the event, and the audience dressed in designer gowns, attendees dined on a classic comfort food: individual portions of chicken pot pie! Guests sipped on Kim Crawford Wines. We love that the menu was the opposite of a stuffy fashion event! Everyone looked amazing and special congrats to all the big winners last night!