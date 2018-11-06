Celebs At The Voting Polls: Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, Karrueche Tran & More

Election Day 2018 has finally arrived and – just like the rest of Americans – celebs are making their feelings heard at the polls. These stars have voted already.

After months of campaigning, knocking on doors, filming PSAs and Instagram videos encouraging Americans to vote, Nov. 6 has finally arrived and celebs are walking the walk and heading to the voting polls. Of course, in the 21st century it’s an Election Day tradition to take a selfie and post it on social media showing yourself proudly wearing your “I Voted” sticker. (Because if you don’t do that how else can you prove that you’ve voted, obviously?!)

But, if you’re a celeb, posting voting selfies to your Twitter feed and on your Instagram and Facebook pages also proves that you’ve put your money where your mouth is and that you’ve actually made the effort to vote. Some celebs were super keen (or very organized) and voted early, like Camila Cabello, 21, who took advantage of the early voting laws in her state of Florida and cast her vote five days before Nov. 6. She posted a photo of herself outside her local polling station, telling her fans, “I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE I’M TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE.”

A host of other celebs got up bright and early and voted on Election Day. A barefaced Drew Barrymore, 43, opted to place her “I Voted” sticker on her mouth. Jennifer Garner, 46, wore hers on her chest. Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, 18, made her visit to the polling station a family affair turning up with her momager, Keri, photographer dad, Afshin, and two younger brothers Sayeed and Ehsan.

Other celebs who made it to their local polling stations on Election Day include Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon, Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, Reese Witherspoon and actress and model Karrueche Tran. Have you voted yet?