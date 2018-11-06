20 Stars With Tattoos On Their Faces: Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Lil Xan & More

Let’s face it – getting inked on the cheek, chin or forehead is the newest trend for celebs. From Justin Bieber to Kat Von D to all the dudes in Migos, check out the hottest stars with face tattoos.

Once considered the most extreme examples of body modification, face tattoos have become so mainstream that pop stars like Justin Bieber, 24, are making them commonplace. Justin turned heads with the latest ink on his face – mainly because many had a hard time seeing it. Unlike the wild tribal design on Mike Tyson’s face, one that can be seen from across the room, Justin’s newest design is so subtle that it might take a magnifying glass to see it. The discreet ink is on Bieber’s right eyebrow, joining the small cross he got on his left eye in 2016. While Justin isn’t afraid to cover his body in ink, it appears he’s a little bit more reserved when it comes to tatting up his kisser.

Post Malone, 23, doesn’t have such reservations. The “Better Now” rapper has the words “Stay Away” on his right brow, and the words “Always” and “Tired” under his right and left eye, respectively. “I tried to do something that’s relatively the same length of letters,” Post said in July when speaking with Capital Xtra‘s Tim Westwood. “I guess ‘always’ is more letters than ‘tired,’ but I was tired so I didn’t realize.” Post also has a length of barbed wire across his forehead, a sword on his right cheek and the Playboy bunny mascot (among other things) on his face. “Anything to piss my mom off,” he added.

At this point, it seems that the moment you become a Soundcloud rapper, you get a face tattoo, some multi-colored hair and the adjective “Lil” in front of your name. Lil Pump, 18, Lil Xan, 22, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, are just some of the more notorious tattooed face hitting hip-hop today (though, their tattoos don’t compare to Arnoldisdead, 22, a rapper/producer who has Anne Frank tattooed on his face because…of reasons.) Add in all three members of Migos – Offset, 26, Quavo, 27, and Takeoff, 24, — to the list of rappers with ink on their face. Takeoff has “Edna” over one eyebrow. Quavo has “Y.R.N.” over one brow and a black crown over the other. As for Offset, he recently had the name of his and Cardi B’s baby – Kulture – tattooed on his cheek. He has the name of his sons from other relationships inked on his body – son Kody written on his other cheek, while Jordan is inked on his shoulder.

So, why so many face tattoos? It’s one of the last few ways a pop star can come off as a rebel. “If you want to be transgressive — and a lot of rappers want to create a transgressive character — the last frontier is the face,” Anna Felicity Friedman, a scholar who runs the Tattoo Historian website, told The New York Times. “Some of it is to give them a rebel/criminal allure. And some of it is a more artistic or free-spirit reference.”