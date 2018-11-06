11 Stars Taking Sexy Mirror Selfies In Their Closets: Kim Kardashian & More

What’s the best way for celebrities to show off themselves AND their massive closets at the same time? By taking mirror selfies IN the closet, of course! See which stars have done it here!

The Kardashians all have massive, walk-in closets, and they haven’t been shy about showing them off on social media. Just this summer, Kim Kardashian sprawled out in the middle of her huge closet wearing nothing but a bra and underwear to snap a selfie in the mirror. “Hmmm what should I wear tonight?” Kim captioned the pic. In the background of her pic, there was a giant rack of clothing, showing off all the possible options for what she could put on over that lingerie — but, of course, she had to snap a photo first!

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner recently showed off her insane purse closet by taking a selfie in the mirror. In the pic, she wore nothing but a silk robe, and although the purses were the center of attention, Kylie’s long legs were clearly the highlight of the image! As for Khloe Kardashian, she once used her closet mirror to show off her waist trainer, while Kourtney Kardashian has snapped tons of sexy selfies, showing off her abs and more in the closet. Most recently, she posed in her Victoria’s Secret angel Halloween costume while standing in a massive closet.

These sisters aren’t the only ones to take closet selfies, though! Jenna Dewan once stripped down to lingerie to take a pic in her closet, while Jessica Simpson posed in her bikini alongside hubby, Eric Johnson, in a closet, as well. And, like Khloe, Kim Zolciak has flaunted her waist trainer in a closet mirror selfie, too! Click through the gallery above to check out all these and more!