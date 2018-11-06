Who knew Carrie Underwood’s hockey star hubby Mike Fisher has mad singing skills? He did a wild deer hunting spoof complete with a music video to her 2005 smash ‘Before He Cheats.’

Infamous vegan and animal lover Carrie Underwood, 35, tolerates that her husband Mike Fisher, 38, is an avid hunter. The former Nashville Predators star is showing off his singing chops in an ode to his love of deer hunting in a parody of his wife’s iconic 2005 hit “Before He Cheats.” Only instead, he sings about gunning down Bambi in the hunting season themed “Before She Bleats,” referring to the noise a doe makes during mating season. But get this, he can actually sing! Not only that the handsome puckster has some serious camera presence in a full on music video for his parody.

The lyrics are turned from Carrie hunting down a cheating boyfriend to Mike literally hunting down deer. “Right now he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky,” he opens the song which only changes the lyrics and sticks to “Before He Cheats” music.

“I found a perfect spot to be in a pretty little oak right killing tree, heard a ‘baah’ and grabbed my 270” he sings in the chorus about finding a deer and climbing up to a hunting perch with his rifle. “Well there he was right on the trail so I settled down the shoulder and I let it sail,” he continues, referring to shooting at the deer before adding “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats.”

Mike and his friend Austin Casselman co-founded an outerwear and hunting themed clothing brand called Catchin’ Deers. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the brand as well as the song parody, he joked that Carrie may not be a fan of his new “song.” “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised. We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously showcase my vocal talent.”

He added that it was a good thing Carrie didn’t pen “Before He Cheats” and thus didn’t have the rights to turn down him using it for his hunting promo. “Carrie didn’t write the song — we didn’t have to go through her, thank goodness. She might not have approved it,” he said with a laugh, adding that his superstar wife of nearly eight years will hopefully “have a laugh with it.” Carrie is expecting the couple’s second child this winter to give three-year-old son Isaiah a little brother or sister after revealing she suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages in the past two years.